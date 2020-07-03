News & Fox

Lockdown day 98: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 98 of the national lockdown

03 July 2020 - 06:00
Reverend June Dolley Major outside the residence of Archbishop Thabo Makhoba as she commences a hunger strike. Eighteen years ago Rev Dolley was raped by a priest in Grahamstown. To date she still fights for justice and for permission to practice as a priest. Picture: Esa Alexander/Timeslive
Reverend June Dolley Major outside the residence of Archbishop Thabo Makhoba as she commences a hunger strike. Eighteen years ago Rev Dolley was raped by a priest in Grahamstown. To date she still fights for justice and for permission to practice as a priest. Picture: Esa Alexander/Timeslive
Sister Basardien, deputy nursing manager of the Somerset Hospital, discuss health-related issues with office-bearers of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union during a visit to Somerset Hospital in Cape Town. Picture: RODGER BOSCH / AFP
Sister Basardien, deputy nursing manager of the Somerset Hospital, discuss health-related issues with office-bearers of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union during a visit to Somerset Hospital in Cape Town. Picture: RODGER BOSCH / AFP
Reverend June Dolley Major outside the residence of Archbishop Thabo Makhoba as she commences a hunger strike. Eighteen years ago Rev Dolley was raped by a priest in Grahamstown. To date she still fights for justice and for permission to practice as a priest. Picture: Esa Alexander/Timeslive
Reverend June Dolley Major outside the residence of Archbishop Thabo Makhoba as she commences a hunger strike. Eighteen years ago Rev Dolley was raped by a priest in Grahamstown. To date she still fights for justice and for permission to practice as a priest. Picture: Esa Alexander/Timeslive
A view of hospital workers walking in a corridor at Somerset Hospital in Cape Town. The hospital is dealing with Covid-19 patients as the virus gains ground in the country. Picture: RODGER BOSCH / AFP
A view of hospital workers walking in a corridor at Somerset Hospital in Cape Town. The hospital is dealing with Covid-19 patients as the virus gains ground in the country. Picture: RODGER BOSCH / AFP
Reverend June Dolley Major outside the residence of Archbishop Thabo Makhoba as she commences a hunger strike. Eighteen years ago Rev Dolley was raped by a priest in Grahamstown. To date she still fights for justice and for permission to practice as a priest. Picture: Esa Alexander/Timeslive
Reverend June Dolley Major outside the residence of Archbishop Thabo Makhoba as she commences a hunger strike. Eighteen years ago Rev Dolley was raped by a priest in Grahamstown. To date she still fights for justice and for permission to practice as a priest. Picture: Esa Alexander/Timeslive

Sign up for Financial Mail’s daily coronavirus newsletter

Stay up to date with crucial updates every weekday
News & Fox
3 months ago
Seats demarcated to be kept empty to facilitate social distancing to mitigate against the spread of Covid-19 at Somerset Hospital in Cape Town. Picture: RODGER BOSCH / AFP
Seats demarcated to be kept empty to facilitate social distancing to mitigate against the spread of Covid-19 at Somerset Hospital in Cape Town. Picture: RODGER BOSCH / AFP
A hospital worker, wearing Personal Protective Equipment makes a phone call at Somerset Hospital in Cape Town. The hospital is dealing with Covid-19 patients as the virus gains ground in the country. Picture: RODGER BOSCH / AFP
A hospital worker, wearing Personal Protective Equipment makes a phone call at Somerset Hospital in Cape Town. The hospital is dealing with Covid-19 patients as the virus gains ground in the country. Picture: RODGER BOSCH / AFP
A view of the outside of a Covid-19 ward at Somerset Hospital in Cape Town. The hospital is dealing with Covid-19 patients as the virus gains ground in the country. Picture: RODGER BOSCH / AFP
A view of the outside of a Covid-19 ward at Somerset Hospital in Cape Town. The hospital is dealing with Covid-19 patients as the virus gains ground in the country. Picture: RODGER BOSCH / AFP
A lift designated for Covid-19 positive patients and staff working with them at Somerset Hospital in Cape Town. The hospital is dealing with Covid-19 patients as the virus gains ground in the country. Picture: RODGER BOSCH / AFP
A lift designated for Covid-19 positive patients and staff working with them at Somerset Hospital in Cape Town. The hospital is dealing with Covid-19 patients as the virus gains ground in the country. Picture: RODGER BOSCH / AFP

Most read

1.
Standard Bank: Not up to standard
News & Fox
2.
The blurred lines of working from home
News & Fox / Digital
3.
Wealthy property buyers retreat
News & Fox
4.
Mercenary taxi drivers call government’s bluff
News & Fox / Trending
5.
A bad week for Stanley Mathabatha
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

Related Articles

FRED KHUMALO: Taxiing to Covid disaster

Opinion / A Moveable Feast

TP NCHOCHO: How Covid overhauled funding

Opinion / On My Mind

SARAH BUITENDACH: The billionaires who’ve got richer during Covid

Opinion

A new plan to save SA’s doctors

Features

Why Mboweni’s budget won’t work

Features

GIULIETTA TALEVI: How the business lunch hiatus killed deal-making

Opinion

Tsogo Sun to roll up its sleeves

Money & Investing

GDP growth: SA slips deeper into the hole

News & Fox

The blurred lines of working from home

News & Fox / Digital

PETER BRUCE: Sturdy, reliable and always there when you need them – until you do

Opinion / Bruce's List

RAZINA MUNSHI: Open public parks — the benefits outweigh the risks

Opinion

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Reviving African Bank

Opinion / Investor's Notebook

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.