Lockdown day 98: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 98 of the national lockdown
03 July 2020 - 06:00
Reverend June Dolley Major outside the residence of Archbishop Thabo Makhoba as she commences a hunger strike. Eighteen years ago Rev Dolley was raped by a priest in Grahamstown. To date she still fights for justice and for permission to practice as a priest. Picture: Esa Alexander/Timeslive
Sister Basardien, deputy nursing manager of the Somerset Hospital, discuss health-related issues with office-bearers of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union during a visit to Somerset Hospital in Cape Town. Picture: RODGER BOSCH / AFP
A view of hospital workers walking in a corridor at Somerset Hospital in Cape Town. The hospital is dealing with Covid-19 patients as the virus gains ground in the country. Picture: RODGER BOSCH / AFP
Seats demarcated to be kept empty to facilitate social distancing to mitigate against the spread of Covid-19 at Somerset Hospital in Cape Town. Picture: RODGER BOSCH / AFP
A hospital worker, wearing Personal Protective Equipment makes a phone call at Somerset Hospital in Cape Town. The hospital is dealing with Covid-19 patients as the virus gains ground in the country. Picture: RODGER BOSCH / AFP
A view of the outside of a Covid-19 ward at Somerset Hospital in Cape Town. The hospital is dealing with Covid-19 patients as the virus gains ground in the country. Picture: RODGER BOSCH / AFP
A lift designated for Covid-19 positive patients and staff working with them at Somerset Hospital in Cape Town. The hospital is dealing with Covid-19 patients as the virus gains ground in the country. Picture: RODGER BOSCH / AFP