Standard Bank: Not up to standard

What a difference a year makes. This time last year, Standard Bank was basking in the warm glow of good PR when it became the first SA corporate to table climate-related resolutions at its AGM.

Two resolutions were tabled — one for the bank to disclose its exposure to fossil fuel lending and the other to adopt and publish a policy on financing coal projects; the latter was, somewhat surprisingly, approved by shareholders.

This year, however, things got messy.

Africa’s biggest lender this time refused to table two further climate-related resolutions — one addressing its exposure to fossil fuels and one asking it to include its position on oil and gas financing in its new coal lending disclosure — asserting that shareholders did not have a legal right to vote on such matters.

Activists, led by shareholder activist organisation Just Share, hit back, calling on shareholders to vote against the reappointment of five directors to the board who, they allege, are conflicted on matters of climate change by virtue of their ties to fossil fuel companies.

However, at the 2020 AGM, held via webcast last week, their call to action failed and the directors were reappointed.

Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala, meanwhile, addressed a barrage of questions from activists and others.

While the Standard Bank board felt it was in the interest of stakeholders for last year’s proposed resolution to proceed, not so this year, he said. "In our view it is not in the best interest of the company and stakeholders that its AGM become an annual platform for policy advocacy and debate."