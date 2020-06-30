News & Fox

Lockdown day 95: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 95 of the national lockdown

30 June 2020 - 06:00
A salon and training facility in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. President Cyril Ramaphosa recently announced changes that allow hairdressers, beauticians and spas to reopen along with restaurants for sit-down meals, cinemas, theatres, casinos and hotels. Picture: ALON SKUY​
People are seen at the entrance of the Sun International's Times Square Casino in Pretoria ahead of its opening. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A worker wears a protective face shield as she waits by a table game ahead of the opening of the Times Square Casino. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A slot machine displays an amount ahead of the opening of the Times Square Casino. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A worker wears a protective face shield as she waits at a slot machine ahead of the opening of the Times Square Casino in Pretoria. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A worker wears a protective face mask as he cleans next to slot machines ahead of the opening of Times Square Casino. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
An electronic display screen positioned above slot machines shows a message about Covid-19 ahead of the opening of the Times Square Casino in Pretoria. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Sign up for Financial Mail's daily coronavirus newsletter

