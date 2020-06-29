News & Fox

Lockdown day 94: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 94 of the national lockdown

29 June 2020 - 06:00
Westpark Cemetery, Johannesburg. A spike in Covid-19 related infections, has seen an alleged spike in deaths, in various parts of the country. There are over 25 graves marked CD in the Muslim section of Westpark Cemetery alone, and it is believed that numbers may increase. Picture: Alon Skuy
Westpark Cemetery, Johannesburg. A spike in Covid-19 related infections, has seen an alleged spike in deaths, in various parts of the country. There are over 25 graves marked CD in the Muslim section of Westpark Cemetery alone, and it is believed that numbers may increase. Picture: Alon Skuy
Westpark Cemetery, Johannesburg. The funeral of an 80-year-old man whose death was linked to Covid-19. Picture: Alon Skuy
Westpark Cemetery, Johannesburg. The funeral of an 80-year-old man whose death was linked to Covid-19. Picture: Alon Skuy
Westpark Cemetery, Johannesburg. The funeral of an 80-year-old man whose death was linked to Covid-19. Picture: Alon Skuy
Westpark Cemetery, Johannesburg. The funeral of an 80-year-old man whose death was linked to Covid-19. Picture: Alon Skuy
Westpark Cemetery, Johannesburg. The funeral of an 80-year-old man whose death was linked to Covid-19. Picture: Alon Skuy
Westpark Cemetery, Johannesburg. The funeral of an 80-year-old man whose death was linked to Covid-19. Picture: Alon Skuy
The gloves of family members who carried the body of an 80-year-old man whose death was linked to Covid-19. Picture: Alon Skuy
The gloves of family members who carried the body of an 80-year-old man whose death was linked to Covid-19. Picture: Alon Skuy
Children practice social distancing in a courtyard in Braamfontein, Johannesburg ahead of a food distribution for at risk youth from the inner city. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
Children practice social distancing in a courtyard in Braamfontein, Johannesburg ahead of a food distribution for at risk youth from the inner city. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
Food parcels are lined up in a courtyard in Braamfontein, Johannesburg ahead of a food distribution for at risk youth from the inner city. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
Food parcels are lined up in a courtyard in Braamfontein, Johannesburg ahead of a food distribution for at risk youth from the inner city. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
A boy trains in a courtyard in Braamfontein, Johannesburg ahead of a food distribution destined to at risk youth from the inner city. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
A boy trains in a courtyard in Braamfontein, Johannesburg ahead of a food distribution destined to at risk youth from the inner city. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP

Lockdown day 94: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rise by 7,210 new cases to 138,134
News & Fox
3 hours ago

Sign up for Financial Mail’s daily coronavirus newsletter

Stay up to date with crucial updates every weekday
News & Fox
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Lockdown forces a fundamental shift to online
News & Fox / Digital
2.
Lockdown day 94: Pictures of the day
News & Fox
3.
Lockdown day 94: Latest Covid-19 numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
4.
Are companies prepared for mandatory screening ...
News & Fox
5.
A bad week for Bheki Cele
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

Related Articles

Doctors, never more necessary than now, are facing a financial crunch

Features

ROB ROSE: The big mask non-debate

Opinion

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Will we just have to learn to live with the virus?

Opinion

JUSTICE MALALA: What three American airports taught me about Covid-19 and ...

Opinion

XHANTI PAYI: SA needs a new perspective on jobs

Opinion

Restaurants reopen: Eating out in a pandemic

Features

Ebrahim Patel: The man behind the mask

Features / Cover Story

FRED KHUMALO: Tales from the city: a Bolt driver speaks

Opinion / A Moveable Feast

GIULIETTA TALEVI: Just where will Mboweni get R40bn in tax hikes from exactly?

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Oh, so now you need the private sector ...

Opinion / Editorials

Are companies prepared for mandatory screening protocols?

News & Fox

SA’s great R200bn Covid bailout flop

Features

SA and alcohol: Time to put a cork in it?

Features

SARAH BUITENDACH: Eating out and dirty weekends: how Covid killed the fun

Opinion

Shoppers flood back into SA malls

News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.