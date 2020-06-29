Lockdown day 94: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 94 of the national lockdown
29 June 2020 - 06:00
Westpark Cemetery, Johannesburg. A spike in Covid-19 related infections, has seen an alleged spike in deaths, in various parts of the country. There are over 25 graves marked CD in the Muslim section of Westpark Cemetery alone, and it is believed that numbers may increase. Picture: Alon Skuy
Westpark Cemetery, Johannesburg. The funeral of an 80-year-old man whose death was linked to Covid-19. Picture: Alon Skuy
The gloves of family members who carried the body of an 80-year-old man whose death was linked to Covid-19. Picture: Alon Skuy
Children practice social distancing in a courtyard in Braamfontein, Johannesburg ahead of a food distribution for at risk youth from the inner city. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
Food parcels are lined up in a courtyard in Braamfontein, Johannesburg ahead of a food distribution for at risk youth from the inner city. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
A boy trains in a courtyard in Braamfontein, Johannesburg ahead of a food distribution destined to at risk youth from the inner city. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP