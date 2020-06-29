FREE WEBINAR | How SA's fast-food industry came together to feed those in need

During lockdown the SA fast-food industry, led by giants such as Nando’s, KFC and McDonald’s, put their differences aside and showed all South Africans that they, too, were in this together.

Despite experiencing the complete closure of their businesses for the first five weeks of lockdown, with zero income, the three brands embarked on a campaign with Joint Aid Management (JAM) to feed South Africans — those who were hungry, on the streets, and without hope or nutrition in a very dark time.

They launched the joint initiative #StreetwisePeriPeriMcBurger — firing it up, getting streetwise and lovin’ it as they came to the aid of those in need.

But now, with lockdown slowly easing and their businesses opening up for customers, will Nando’s, KFC and McDonald’s continue as an altruistic trio, or will they disband their initiative to prioritise their own bottom-line profits once again?

Join the FM Redzone discussion with Arye Kellman (TILT chief creative officer), Ntombizamasala Hlophe (Yellowwood strategy director), Greg Solomon (McDonald’s SA CEO), Suhay Limbada (KFC SA marketing director) and Doug Place (Nando’s chief marketing officer) in a digitised event that looks at the JAM initiative, and what the brands have in the pipeline.

Date: July 7 2020

Time: 9am — 10am