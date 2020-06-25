Lockdown day 90: Pictures of the day

Indebted and belching greenhouse gases, Sasol needs to change. Version 2.0 appears a step in the right direction
The Edcon group is dead; long live Edgars (and Jet), as clothing and food retailers are in the running to buy these chains out of business rescue
South Africans rush back to the malls, but that doesn’t always mean they are there to spend a lot of money
Ebrahim Patel, the open-toed-shoe bogeyman of the anti-lockdown brigade, doesn’t mind being held up as the poster-child of the ‘irrational’ Covid-19 rules
The luxury safari industry has been hit hard by the pandemic. Tess Paterson considers its current state and future
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.