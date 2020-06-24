Lockdown day 89: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 89 of the national lockdown
24 June 2020 - 06:00
Radzuma Tshimangadzo stands holding a placard with his qualifications as he seeks a job at an intersection in Rosebank, Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Job seekers stand outside a construction site in Eikenhof, south of Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Job seekers stand behind women selling fat cakes at a construction site in Eikenhof, south of Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Thomas Schafer, managing director of Volkswagen South Africa sits on one of the beds in the Rev Dr Elizabeth Mamisa Chabula-Nxiweni Field Hospital in Korsten, Port Elizabeth. Picture: Michael SHEEHAN / AFP
A general view of the beds in the Rev Dr Elizabeth Mamisa Chabula-Nxiweni Field Hospital in Korsten, Port Elizabeth. Picture: Michael SHEEHAN / AFP
Oxygen tanks at the Rev Dr Elizabeth Mamisa Chabula-Nxiweni Field Hospital in Korsten, Port Elizabeth. Picture: Michael SHEEHAN / AFP
A general view of the beds in the Rev Dr Elizabeth Mamisa Chabula-Nxiweni Field Hospital in Korsten, Port Elizabeth. Picture: Michael SHEEHAN / AFP
Former president Jacob Zuma appears at the High Court in Pietermaritzburg. Picture: KIM LUDBROOK
Former president Jacob Zuma appears at the High Court in Pietermaritzburg. Picture: KIM LUDBROOK
Former president Jacob Zuma appears at the High Court in Pietermaritzburg. Picture: KIM LUDBROOK