Lockdown day 84: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 84 of the national lockdown

19 June 2020 - 06:00
VBS suspects appear in the Palm Ridge Regional Court, on 47 counts of fraud, racketeering, corruption, theft and money laundering. Picture: ALON SKUY "The eight men accrued R122 million to themselves unduly, directly and indirectly, over several months, Hawks head Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya said during a media briefing on Wednesday." PHOTOGRAPH:ALON SKUY
Members of the media cover a court appearance of some of the eight people suspected of VBS Mutual Bank fraud case at the Palm Ridge Regional Court in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi during the #StrongerTogether for R32-12 media opportunity at Food Forward SA in Cape Town. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Bongi Mbonambi during the #StrongerTogether for R32-12 media opportunity at Food Forward SA in Cape Town. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Springbok Women's Sevens captain Zintle Mpupha during the #StrongerTogether for R32-12 media opportunity at Food Forward SA in Cape Town. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
The #StrongerTogether for R32-12 media opportunity at Food Forward SA in Cape Town. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
