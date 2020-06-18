News & Fox EXCLUSIVE: Former Comair CEO to launch new airline Ex-Comair CEO to launch a new airline, at a time when Covid has pushed the industry into a desperate struggle for survival BL PREMIUM

The airline industry is having a torrid time, with no sign of when things will return to anything close to normal. But kulula founder Gidon Novick has picked this moment to start a new domestic airline.

Novick tells the FM that the Covid-19 pandemic has turned the global airline industry upside down, and this means a new business model has to emerge. "There is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to start with a fresh, efficient and unencumbered business model," he says.