EXCLUSIVE: Former Comair CEO to launch new airline
Ex-Comair CEO to launch a new airline, at a time when Covid has pushed the industry into a desperate struggle for survival
18 June 2020 - 05:00
The airline industry is having a torrid time, with no sign of when things will return to anything close to normal. But kulula founder Gidon Novick has picked this moment to start a new domestic airline.
Novick tells the FM that the Covid-19 pandemic has turned the global airline industry upside down, and this means a new business model has to emerge. "There is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to start with a fresh, efficient and unencumbered business model," he says.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now