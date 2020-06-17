News & Fox

Lockdown day 82: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 82 of the national lockdown

17 June 2020 - 06:00
A woman holds a placard as she demonstrates against gender based violence outside parliament in Cape Town. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
A woman holds placards as she demonstrates against gender based violence outside parliament in Cape Town. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
A demonstrator writes placards as she sits next to the statue of Louis Botha during a demonstration calling for the removal of the statue in front of parliament in Cape Town. Picture: LONGARI / AFP
Demonstrators stand next to the statue of Louis Botha during a demonstration calling for the removal of the statue in front of parliament in Cape Town. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
Two people walk past a colourful sign in Rosebank, Johannesburg on a cold, wet Youth Day in Johannesburg. Picture:: ALON SKUY
Surfers and swimmers brave the cold waters at sunrise in Muizenberg, Cape Town. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
Cold weather and rain in Johannesburg "Youth Day on 16 June is a public holiday in South Africa and commemorates a protest which resulted in a wave of protests across the country known as the Soweto uprising of 1976." Picture: ALON SKUY​
Surfers and swimmers brave the cold waters at sunrise in Muizenberg, Cape Town. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
Cold weather and rain in Johannesburg "Youth Day on 16 June is a public holiday in South Africa and commemorates a protest which resulted in a wave of protests across the country known as the Soweto uprising of 1976." Picture: ALON SKUY​
An Imam leads the prayer during the funeral proceedings for Covid-19 victims at a Mosque in Cape Town. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
Cold weather and rain in Johannesburg "Youth Day on 16 June is a public holiday in South Africa and commemorates a protest which resulted in a wave of protests across the country known as the Soweto uprising of 1976." Picture: ALON SKUY​
Undertakers carry a coffin during the funeral proceedings for a Covid-19 victim at a mosque in Cape Town. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
