Lockdown day 80: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 80 of the national lockdown

15 June 2020 - 06:00
Signs with names of South Africans who died in incidents involving either the South African Police Service or the South African National Defense Force on a wall at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg during a 'Black Lives Matter' vigil. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
An activist positions posters on a wall at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg during a 'Black Lives Matter' vigil. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
Activists gather near a banner with the slogan 'Black Lives Matter' at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg during a Black Lives Matter vigil. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
Activists spray the slogan 'Black Lives Matter' on a large banner at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
Activists carry a banner with the slogan 'Black Lives Matter' at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg during a Black Lives Matter vigil. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
An activist holds flowers as he stands in front of a banner with the slogan 'Black Lives Matter' at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg during a Black Lives Matter vigil. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
An activist stands in front of a banner with the slogan 'Black Lives Matter' at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg during a Black Lives Matter vigil. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
An activist kneels near a banner with the slogan 'Black Lives Matter' at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg during a Black Lives Matter vigil. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
