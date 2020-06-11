Steinhoff bankrolls Hawks probe into itself
In what appears to be a bizarre conflict of interest, the disgraced firm will bankroll the state’s probe into itself
11 June 2020 - 05:00
In one of the more bizarre twists of the Steinhoff saga, the global furniture retailer issued an update this week in which it said it would bankroll the state’s criminal investigation into … itself.
Steinhoff, where SA’s poor corporate governance was laid bare when a R106bn fraud was uncovered in December 2017, said it was "co-operating with the various prosecution authorities and regulators in SA and other jurisdictions as they continue their investigations into [implicated] individuals and entities".
