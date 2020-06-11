PROFILE: Growthpoint Properties CEO Estienne de Klerk

Estienne de Klerk has become the one-stop contact for the property industry at a time when the sector is facing the biggest challenges of a generation.

Listed property is the worst-performing asset class for the year to date, though it has risen by a whopping 25% in the past week. The impact of the pandemic looks set to dampen demand for office space as more people work from home, and SA’s oversaturated retail space will have closures coming fast and furious, with no sense of who will pick up the surplus.

Rental relief packages from property owners to retailers have kicked in, though it’s unclear how long these will last. Property owners offered a 70% discount to retailers for April, though it’s still not clear who is paying rates and taxes. At the same time, valuations will potentially drop and the sector is trying to reconfigure itself into a new normal.

De Klerk is the SA CEO of Growthpoint Properties, the largest listed real estate investment trust (Reit) in the country. He is also chair of the SA Reit Association. But it’s the crisis-driven and recently formed Property Industry Group that has put him at the coalface, primarily because of the battle between property owners and retailers over rental payments.

The Property Industry Group started before the lockdown began, as an informal WhatsApp group with the SA Property Owners Association’s Neil Gopal, the SA Council of Shopping Centres’ Amanda Stops as well as several property owners. It was intended as a point of reference and contact for the industry when they could see what was coming from across the oceans.

"This has exploded into something much bigger than we envisaged at the time," says De Klerk. "When problems arose, somebody had to stand up and pull things together and direct the traffic."

Normally industry participants wouldn’t be able to engage with each other but a special Competition Commission dispensation allows for inter-and intra-industry engagement during these unprecedented times.

This group made the decision to prioritise assisting small, medium and micro enterprise tenants.