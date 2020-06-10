Lockdown day 75: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 75 of the national lockdown
10 June 2020 - 06:00
A member of a Muslim burial organisation disinfectants their boots after preparing the body for burial of a man who died of Covid-19 at the Ghietmatiel Islamia Mosque in Athlone, Cape Town. Picture: RODGER BOSCH / AFP
Members of a Muslim burial organisation take off their Personal Protective Equipment and disinfect one another after preparing the body of a man who died of Covid-19 at the Ghietmatiel Islamia Mosque in Athlone, Cape Town. Picture: RODGER BOSCH / AFP
Members of a Muslim burial organisation prepare the body of a man who died of Covid-19 for burial, at the Ghietmatiel Islamia Mosque in Athlone, Cape Town. Picture:RODGER BOSCH / AFP
Two men fill in a grave,for a Muslim burial after the funeral of a man who died of Covid-19 at the Klip Road Cemetery in Grassy Park, Cape Town. The 54 year old school taxi driver died earlier in the day. Picture: RODGER BOSCH / AFP
Members of a family dressed in personal protective equipment carry the casket containing the body of a man who died of Covid-19 for a Muslim burial at the Klip Road Cemetry in Grassy Park, Cape Town. Picture: RODGER BOSCH / AFP
Members of a family dressed in personal protective equipment carry the casket containing the body of a man who died of Covid-19 for a Muslim burial at the Klip Road Cemetry in Grassy Park, Cape Town. Picture: RODGER BOSCH / AFP
Members of a Muslim burial organisation load the casket containing the body of a man who died of Covid-19 into a van, after preparing the body for burial, at the Ghietmatiel Islamia Mosque in Athlone, Cape Town. Picture: RODGER BOSCH / AFP
Members of a Muslim burial organisation load the casket containing the body of a man who died of Covid-19 into a van, after preparing the body for burial, at the Ghietmatiel Islamia Mosque in Athlone, Cape Town. Picture: RODGER BOSCH / AFP
Children stand in a line as volunteers with the grassroots charity, Hunger has no Religion, hand out food parcels, clothes and toys, in Coronationville, Johannesburg. Picture: ALON SKUY
Children stand in a line as volunteers with the grassroots charity, Hunger has no Religion, hand out food parcels, clothes and toys, in Coronationville, Johannesburg. Picture: ALON SKUY
People stand in a line as volunteers with the grassroots charity, Hunger has no Religion, hand out food parcels, clothes and toys, in Coronationville, Johannesburg. Picture: ALON SKUY
People stand in a line as volunteers with the grassroots charity, Hunger has no Religion, hand out food parcels, clothes and toys, in Coronationville, Johannesburg. Picture: ALON SKUY