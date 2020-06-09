Lockdown day 74: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 74 of the national lockdown
EFF leader Julius Malema kneels during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd and Collins Khoza, who died after a confrontation with the SANDF. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP)
An EFF member holds a flag with an image of the party leader Julius Malema during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd and Collins Khoza, who died after a confrontation with SANDF. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
The EFF gathered in front of the US Embassy in Pretoria in solidarity with the global Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
EFF members protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd and Collins Khoza, who died after a confrontation with the SANDF. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Students practice social distancing in Soweto as schools begin to reopen. Picture: REUTERS/Siyabonga Sishi
A staff member sanitises the hands of students in Soweto as schools begin to reopen. Picture: REUTERS/Siyabonga Sishi
Teachers practice social distancing before being screened in Langa, Cape Town as schools begin to reopen. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A teacher sanitises the shoes of a student in Langa, Cape Town as schools begin to reopen. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A teacher screens students in Langa, Cape Town as schools begin to reopen. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Students queue before being screened in Langa, Cape Town as schools begin to reopen. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings