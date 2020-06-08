Lockdown day 73: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 73 of the national lockdown
08 June 2020 - 06:00
Congregants of the Inhlanhla Yokuphila Apostolic Church In Zion practice social distancing as they attend a church service at an open field in Soweto, Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Congregants of the Inhlanhla Yokuphila Apostolic Church In Zion sing and dance at an open field in Soweto, Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Congregants of the Inhlanhla Yokuphila Apostolic Church In Zion sing and dance as they attend a church service at an open field in Soweto, Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A pastor from the Incredible Happenings Ministry Church checks the temperature at the entrance of the church. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
Prophet Paseka Motsoeneng, popularly known as Prophet Mboro, wears a face mask as he preaches inside the Incredible Happenings Ministry Church, in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
Worshippers sit maintaining social distancing inside the Incredible Happenings Ministry Church of Prophet Mboro, in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
An assistant registers worshippers sitting maintaining social distancing inside the Incredible Happenings Ministry Church in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
An elderly man sits in the car with his grand daughter as he listens to the sermon of Prophet Mboro inside the Incredible Happenings Ministry Church, in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP