FREE WEBINAR | Media and advertising experts speak on the importance of collaboration during turbulent times

With media owners and agencies trying to find the new normal, it’s clear that although we may not have the physical symptoms of Covid-19, we’re definitely feeling its impact. However, there’s something positive that’s come from the Covid-19 crisis and the national lockdown: being able to say that we’re in this together. And even if it’s starting to sound like a bit of a platitude, it’s one that’s never been more true.

We’re all links in the same chain – yes, another cliché, but again true nonetheless. When one link is weak, or breaks, there’s a knock-on collapse for everyone, no matter how far they may be from the initial snap.

At the moment, many businesses feel on the verge of snapping. It’s time for us to re-evaluate how we work together, how we support the links to our right and to our left, and use our strengths to complement those of others.

We invite you to join us online for the Future of Media digitised series in partnership with Vodacom and EziAds, as our panel of experts in media and advertising speak about the importance of collaboration during turbulent times, and nurturing a collaborative working relationship between brands, agencies and media owners.

Panelists in the discussion, moderated by Arye Kellman (co-founder and chief creative officer of TILT) include:

Enrico Ferigolli - co-founder and co-chief executive officer, Bottles

Koo Govender - CEO, Dentsu Aegis Network SA

Neo Mashigo - COO, M&C Saatchi Group SA

Riaan Wolmarans - managing editor: digital, Arena Holdings

Date: June 11 2020

Time: 10am



Partners of the Future of Media digitised series include Everlytic, Proudly SA, The Mediashop and WAN-IFRA.

For more information about partnering, speaking, or to register for the Future of Media digitised series, contact Jade Fleishman – fleishmanj@arena.africa.