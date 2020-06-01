Lockdown day 66: Pictures of the day
A round-up of the best pictures from day 66 of the national lockdown
01 June 2020 - 06:00
Reverend Lulamile Ntshingwa of St Martin By-the-See Anglican Church in Gonubie had a one man-prayer session on Sunday as part of National Day of Prayer. Ntshingwa, who is also the president of the South African Council of Churches, encouraged believers not to lose hope and carrying on praying to God for strength. Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA
