Lockdown day 66: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 66 of the national lockdown

01 June 2020 - 06:00
Reverend Lulamile Ntshingwa of St Martin By-the-See Anglican Church in Gonubie had a one man-prayer session on Sunday as part of National Day of Prayer. Ntshingwa, who is also the president of the South African Council of Churches, encouraged believers not to lose hope and carrying on praying to God for strength. Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA
A man walks past the words 'Coronavirus' painted on a wall in Soweto, Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Gearing up for the big day as a dry South Africa will be able to buy liquor for the first time in almost 70 days on Monday. Picture: Eugene Coetzee/The Herald
This aerial view shows a basketball player practicing early morning on a court in Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
This aerial view shows graffiti on basketball courts in Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
An elderly resident of the Sonheuwel Karavaanpark in Onderstepoort, Pretoria, has her hair combed by a young girl during a food distribution organised by Meal SA, The Tshwane Muslim Council and other charities. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
Residents of an informal settlement in Bon Accord, Pretoria, leave with bags of food following a food distribution organised by Meal SA, The Tshwane Muslim Council and other charities. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP)
A dog barks behind a fence as residents of an informal settlement in Bon Accord, Pretoria, queue to receive hampers during a food distribution organised by Meal SA, The Tshwane Muslim Council and other charities. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
