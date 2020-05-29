News & Fox

Lockdown day 63: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 62 of the national lockdown

29 May 2020 - 05:00
Residents of a waste recycling area, wait in a queue for food, during a handout by the Hennops River Revival NGO. Picture: Alon Skuy
Residents of a waste recycling area, wait in a queue for food, during a handout by the Hennops River Revival NGO. Picture: Alon Skuy
Residents of a waste recycling area, wait in a queue for food, during a handout by the Hennops River Revival NGO. Picture: Alon Skuy
Residents of a waste recycling area, wait in a queue for food, during a handout by the Hennops River Revival NGO. Picture: Alon Skuy
Residents of a waste recycling area, wait in a queue for food, during a handout by the Hennops River Revival NGO. Picture: Alon Skuy
Residents of a waste recycling area, wait in a queue for food, during a handout by the Hennops River Revival NGO. Picture: Alon Skuy
Residents of a waste recycling area, wait in a queue for food, during a handout by the Hennops River Revival NGO. Picture: Alon Skuy
Residents of a waste recycling area, wait in a queue for food, during a handout by the Hennops River Revival NGO. Picture: Alon Skuy
A worker walks past safely spaced desks at the Seshegong Secondary School in Olivenhoutbosch, Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A worker walks past safely spaced desks at the Seshegong Secondary School in Olivenhoutbosch, Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Workers clean classroom windows ahead of the school opening on Monday at the Seshegong Secondary School in Olivenhoutbosch, Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Workers clean classroom windows ahead of the school opening on Monday at the Seshegong Secondary School in Olivenhoutbosch, Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A worker wearing a protective gear performs a disinfection task at the Ivory Park Secondary School in Ivory Park, Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A worker wearing a protective gear performs a disinfection task at the Ivory Park Secondary School in Ivory Park, Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A worker wearing protective gear performs a disinfection task at the Ivory Park Secondary School in Ivory Park, Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A worker wearing protective gear performs a disinfection task at the Ivory Park Secondary School in Ivory Park, Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A worker wearing protective gear performs a disinfection task at the Ivory Park Secondary School in Ivory Park, Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A worker wearing protective gear performs a disinfection task at the Ivory Park Secondary School in Ivory Park, Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A worker wearing a protective gear walks past a window after performing a disinfection task at the Ivory Park Secondary School in Ivory Park, Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A worker wearing a protective gear walks past a window after performing a disinfection task at the Ivory Park Secondary School in Ivory Park, Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
The Bryan Habana Foundation and its partner, Ozow handover of R40,000 to FoodForward SA at FoodForward SA Cape Town Warehouse. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
The Bryan Habana Foundation and its partner, Ozow handover of R40,000 to FoodForward SA at FoodForward SA Cape Town Warehouse. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
The Bryan Habana Foundation and its partner, Ozow handover of R40,000 to FoodForward SA at FoodForward SA Cape Town Warehouse. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
The Bryan Habana Foundation and its partner, Ozow handover of R40,000 to FoodForward SA at FoodForward SA Cape Town Warehouse. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
The Bryan Habana Foundation and its partner, Ozow handover of R40,000 to FoodForward SA at FoodForward SA Cape Town Warehouse. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
The Bryan Habana Foundation and its partner, Ozow handover of R40,000 to FoodForward SA at FoodForward SA Cape Town Warehouse. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Sign up for Financial Mail’s daily coronavirus newsletter

Stay up to date with crucial updates every weekday
News & Fox
1 month ago

Most read

1.
A good week for Derek Hanekom
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
2.
Home is where the hurt is: house prices may fall ...
News & Fox
3.
EXCLUSIVE: Starbucks, defying recession, plans SA ...
News & Fox
4.
How to read the Financial Mail e-edition during ...
News & Fox
5.
Lockdown day 62: Latest Covid-19 numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Related Articles

How Cape Town became SA’s Covid epicentre

Features

EDITORIAL: What ‘relief’? Government chokes tourism

Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Bheki Cele: SA’s top till slip cop

Opinion / Editorials

BRUCE WHITFIELD: Lockdown lessons to keep (and those to shed, fast)

Opinion

Catastrophe looms in Zimbabwe

Features / Africa

The Covid models muddle

Features

Disinformation in the time of Covid

Features

How donations are keeping SA’s restaurants alive — just

Features

ANALYSIS: The Medical Research Council’s craven Glenda Gray ‘apology’

Features

Understanding SA’s Covid models: 6 key points

Features

Rapid Covid test trial, set for SA, may be a game changer

Features

Casualties of Covid-19: death stalks SA businesses

Features / Cover Story

Hitting the lockdown exit sweet spot

Features

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.