Lockdown day 61: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 61 of the national lockdown

27 May 2020 - 06:00
Beds are set up at a temporary field hospital to deal with an expected surge in Covid-19 cases at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in Cape Town. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Beds are set up at a temporary field hospital to deal with an expected surge in Covid-19 cases at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in Cape Town. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A security guard stands near beds set up at a temporary field hospital to deal with an expected surge in Covid-19 cases at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in Cape Town. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A security guard stands near beds set up at a temporary field hospital to deal with an expected surge in Covid-19 cases at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in Cape Town. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Lockdown day 61: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rise to 24,264, there have been 12,741 recoveries and 524 deaths in total
