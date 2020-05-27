Lockdown day 61: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 61 of the national lockdown
27 May 2020 - 06:00
Beds are set up at a temporary field hospital to deal with an expected surge in Covid-19 cases at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in Cape Town. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
