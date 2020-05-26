Lockdown day 60: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 60 of the level 4 national lockdown
26 May 2020 - 06:00
Support staff at Helen Joseph Hospital protest outside the facility. They have a memorandum, asking to be tested for Covid-19, among other requests, after it was alleged that more than five nurses tested positive for the virus. Picture: ALON SKUY
Support staff at Helen Joseph Hospital protest outside the facility. They have a memorandum, asking to be tested for Covid-19, among other requests, after it was alleged that more than five nurses tested positive for the virus. Picture: ALON SKUY
Support staff at Helen Joseph Hospital protest outside the facility. They have a memorandum, asking to be tested for Covid-19, among other requests, after it was alleged that more than five nurses tested positive for the virus. Picture: ALON SKUY
Volunteers and members of the community prepare food and partake in a food handout in Coronationville, Johannesburg. Picture: ALON SKUY
Volunteers and members of the community prepare food and partake in a food handout in Coronationville, Johannesburg. Picture: ALON SKUY
Volunteers and members of the community prepare food and partake in a food handout in Coronationville, Johannesburg. Picture: ALON SKUY
Volunteers and members of the community prepare food and partake in a food handout in Coronationville, Johannesburg. Picture: ALON SKUY