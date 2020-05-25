News & Fox

Lockdown day 59: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 59 of the level 4 national lockdown

25 May 2020 - 06:00
A woman who gave her name as Thuli, asks for money using a long stick, in response to social distancing. Picture: ALON SKUY
A child walks back home as he holds a container filled with porridge that he receives during a breakfast distribution for children by the non profit organisation and charity group Hunger has no Religion in Westbury, Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
Muslims await the sighting of the moon that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan at the Sea Point promenade in Cape Town. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A child holds an empty food container as he queues to receive some porridge for breakfast by volunteers of the non profit organisation and charity group Hunger has no Religion, in Westbury, Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
This aerial view shows residents of the Zamimpilo informal settlement queuing during a food distribution by the non profit organisation and charity group Hunger has no Religion, in Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
A woman sits on a balcony as she waits to break her fast with the Iftar meal during the holy month of Ramadan in Bo-Kaap, Cape Town. Picture: REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
A child wearing a protective facemasks waits to receive her breakfast by volunteers of the non profit organisation and charity group Hunger has no Religion, in Westbury, Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
