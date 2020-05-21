FREE | Register for the Future of Media digitised series discussion on May 29

The Covid-19 lockdown is arguably one of the greatest setbacks the modern advertising industry has faced in the past 50 years. It’s a nightmare no-one anticipated and the challenges for brands, at times, may feel insurmountable.

Across the board, brands are having to protect supply chains, watch their sales territories go on lockdown, and worry about their brands collapsing completely.

This is where advertising steps in. Now, more than ever, brands need to assert their identities by pushing the boundaries of creativity, because on the upside, this is a time when consumers are probably more engaged with media than they’ve ever been before, particularly online.

The opportunities for brands remain, but first, they need to understand how human behaviour is changing. There is still a lot of low-hanging fruit — and with a little innovation, brands will find them ripe for the picking.

Brands that can weather the storms of disruption brought about by technology, globalisation and international pandemics, are those with a future.

