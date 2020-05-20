News & Fox

Lockdown day 54: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 54 of the level 4 national lockdown

20 May 2020 - 06:00
A boy holds his sibling at a food distribution organised by the grassroots charity Hunger Has No Religion, in Westbury, Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI
Children keep safe distancing as they queue at a food distribution organised by the grassroots charity Hunger Has No Religion, in Westbury, Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI
Parcels are handed to residents at a food distribution organised by the grassroots charity Hunger Has No Religion, in Westbury, Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
Parcels are handed to residents at a food distribution organised by the grassroots charity Hunger Has No Religion, in Westbury, Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
Men tend to large pots of rice and meat being cooked for a food distribution organised by the grassroots charity Hunger Has No Religion, in Westbury, Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
This aerial view shows residents queueing during a food distribution organised by the grassroots charity Hunger Has No Religion, in Westbury, Johannesburg.Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
A mine worker wearing a face masks boards a bus ahead of his shift at a the Sibanye-Stillwater mine in Carletonville. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A mine worker is shown his temperature, measured ahead of his shift at a Sibanye-Stillwater mine in Carletonville. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Mine workers wearing face masks arrive ahead of their shift at the Sibanye-Stillwater mine in Carletonville. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A mine worker wears a protective face mask with a logo of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union, ahead of his shift at the Sibanye Stillwater mine in Carletonville. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Mine workers wearing face masks look on at the end of their shift at the Sibanye-Stillwater mine in Carletonville. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A mine worker with a mask hanging on his face walks at the end of his shift at the Sibanye-Stillwater mine in Carletonville. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Workers harvest spinach at a farm in Eikenhof amid a nationwide lockdown. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
