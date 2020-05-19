News & Fox

Lockdown day 53: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 53 of the level 4 national lockdown

19 May 2020 - 06:00
A man pushes a bicycle loaded with firewood in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

1 month ago
General views of DHL Newlands Stadium and surrounding streets during the Covid-19 crisis in Cape Town. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
This aerial view shows the Wonderkop settlement next to the Sibanye-Stillwater platinum mine in Marikana, near Rustenburg. Picture: Michele Spatari / AFP
This combination created of nine video grabs shows WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Chinese President Xi Jinping, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering their speech via video link at the opening of the World Health Assembly virtual. Picture: World Health Organization / AFP
Miners gather in the Wonderkop settlement in Marikana, near Rustenburg. Picture: Michele Spatari / AFP
MMC for community development councillor Magaret Arnolds at the hand over a sanitising booth at Eldorado Park Clinic. Picture: Freddy Mavunda
A man closes the gate of his backyard in the Wonderkop settlement in Marikana, near Rustenburg. Picture: Michele Spatari / AFP
A miner who was laid off due to the 50% capacity of the Sibanye-Stillwater platinum mine poses for a portrait next to his shack in the Wonderkop settlement in Marikana, near Rustenburg. Picture: Michele Spatari / AFP
