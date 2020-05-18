Lockdown day 52: Pictures of the day

It’s anyone’s bet what the future may look like after Covid-19, but telecoms operator Vodacom looks set to perform well
Had Mkhize taken South Africans into his confidence, and revealed the models around Covid-19, more people would have understood the rationale for a continued lockdown
Photojournalist Ilan Ossendryver, says he is using the camera as a 'social activist' tool. He was instrumental in feeding 102 families in Kliptown Soweto
Many of SA’s 228,550 registered non-profit organisations are battling to survive even though their roles have become far more vital for SA’s most vulnerable during Covid-19
Sport has been nixed but, as Luke Alfred explains, that doesn’t stop us reliving the games and goals
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.