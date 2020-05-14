News & Fox EXCLUSIVE: After 80 years, Anglo flees Joburg’s inner city Mining giant Anglo American abandons Joburg’s inner city in favour of a single building in Rosebank BL PREMIUM

Eighty years after Anglo American first set up its headquarters in Joburg’s then thriving inner city, the mining giant has decided to walk away.

It has plans to vacate a number of buildings, including its main SA headquarters at 55 Marshall Street and those that house its divisions and subsidiaries.