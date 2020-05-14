EXCLUSIVE: After 80 years, Anglo flees Joburg’s inner city
Mining giant Anglo American abandons Joburg’s inner city in favour of a single building in Rosebank
14 May 2020 - 05:00
Eighty years after Anglo American first set up its headquarters in Joburg’s then thriving inner city, the mining giant has decided to walk away.
It has plans to vacate a number of buildings, including its main SA headquarters at 55 Marshall Street and those that house its divisions and subsidiaries.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now