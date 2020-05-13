Lockdown day 47: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 47 of the level 4 national lockdown
13 May 2020 - 06:00
Family members and funeral workers carry the coffin of a 51-year-old man who died from the coronavirus disease at a cemetery in Cape Town. Picture: REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
A funeral worker disinfects a ladder during the funeral of a 51-year-old man who died from the coronavirus disease at a cemetery in Cape Town. Picture: REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
People queue during a food distribution in Vrededorp, Johannesburg. Picture: WIKUS DE WET / AFP
Food parcels are handed out during a food distribution organised by a charity, in Vrededorp, Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
A woman helps a relative with a face mask during a food distribution organised by a charity, in Vrededorp, Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
Kids stand with soft drinks they received during a food distribution in Vrededorp, Johannesburg. Picture: WIKUS DE WET / AFP
Members of a local charity deliver food to be distributed in Vrededorp, Johannesburg. Picture: WIKUS DE WET / AFP
Taxi operators and Tshwane Metro Police use their mobile phones to record an Agricultural Hexacopter Drone fitted with disinfectant spray during a demonstration at Mabopane taxi rank in Pretoria. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP
Tshwane Metro Police use their mobile phones to record an Agricultural Hexacopter Drone fitted with disinfectant spray during a demonstration at Mabopane taxi rank in Pretoria Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP
People wearing face masks raise their hands as they walk through a booth that sprays disinfectant on commuters before boarding taxis at Mabopane taxi rank in Pretoria. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP
A woman wearing a face mask raises her hands as she walks through a booth that sprays disinfectant on commuters before boarding taxis at Mabopane taxi rank in Pretoria. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP
A man wearing a face mask raises his hands as he walks through a booth that sprays disinfectant on commuters before boarding taxis at Mabopane taxi rank in Pretoria. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP