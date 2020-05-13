News & Fox

Lockdown day 47: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 47 of the level 4 national lockdown

13 May 2020 - 06:00
Family members and funeral workers carry the coffin of a 51-year-old man who died from the coronavirus disease at a cemetery in Cape Town. Picture: REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
Family members and funeral workers carry the coffin of a 51-year-old man who died from the coronavirus disease at a cemetery in Cape Town. Picture: REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
Family members and funeral workers carry the coffin of a 51-year-old man who died from the coronavirus disease at a cemetery in Cape Town. Picture: REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
Family members and funeral workers carry the coffin of a 51-year-old man who died from the coronavirus disease at a cemetery in Cape Town. Picture: REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
Family members and funeral workers carry the coffin of a 51-year-old man who died from the coronavirus disease at a cemetery in Cape Town. Picture: REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
Family members and funeral workers carry the coffin of a 51-year-old man who died from the coronavirus disease at a cemetery in Cape Town. Picture: REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
A funeral worker disinfects a ladder during the funeral of a 51-year-old man who died from the coronavirus disease at a cemetery in Cape Town. Picture: REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
A funeral worker disinfects a ladder during the funeral of a 51-year-old man who died from the coronavirus disease at a cemetery in Cape Town. Picture: REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
People queue during a food distribution in Vrededorp, Johannesburg. Picture: WIKUS DE WET / AFP
People queue during a food distribution in Vrededorp, Johannesburg. Picture: WIKUS DE WET / AFP
Food parcels are handed out during a food distribution organised by a charity, in Vrededorp, Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
Food parcels are handed out during a food distribution organised by a charity, in Vrededorp, Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
A woman helps a relative with a face mask during a food distribution organised by a charity, in Vrededorp, Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
A woman helps a relative with a face mask during a food distribution organised by a charity, in Vrededorp, Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
Kids stand with soft drinks they received during a food distribution in Vrededorp, Johannesburg. Picture: WIKUS DE WET / AFP
Kids stand with soft drinks they received during a food distribution in Vrededorp, Johannesburg. Picture: WIKUS DE WET / AFP
Members of a local charity deliver food to be distributed in Vrededorp, Johannesburg. Picture: WIKUS DE WET / AFP
Members of a local charity deliver food to be distributed in Vrededorp, Johannesburg. Picture: WIKUS DE WET / AFP
Taxi operators and Tshwane Metro Police use their mobile phones to record an Agricultural Hexacopter Drone fitted with disinfectant spray during a demonstration at Mabopane taxi rank in Pretoria. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP
Taxi operators and Tshwane Metro Police use their mobile phones to record an Agricultural Hexacopter Drone fitted with disinfectant spray during a demonstration at Mabopane taxi rank in Pretoria. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP
Tshwane Metro Police use their mobile phones to record an Agricultural Hexacopter Drone fitted with disinfectant spray during a demonstration at Mabopane taxi rank in Pretoria Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP
Tshwane Metro Police use their mobile phones to record an Agricultural Hexacopter Drone fitted with disinfectant spray during a demonstration at Mabopane taxi rank in Pretoria Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP
People wearing face masks raise their hands as they walk through a booth that sprays disinfectant on commuters before boarding taxis at Mabopane taxi rank in Pretoria. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP
People wearing face masks raise their hands as they walk through a booth that sprays disinfectant on commuters before boarding taxis at Mabopane taxi rank in Pretoria. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP
A woman wearing a face mask raises her hands as she walks through a booth that sprays disinfectant on commuters before boarding taxis at Mabopane taxi rank in Pretoria. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP
A woman wearing a face mask raises her hands as she walks through a booth that sprays disinfectant on commuters before boarding taxis at Mabopane taxi rank in Pretoria. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP
A man wearing a face mask raises his hands as he walks through a booth that sprays disinfectant on commuters before boarding taxis at Mabopane taxi rank in Pretoria. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP
A man wearing a face mask raises his hands as he walks through a booth that sprays disinfectant on commuters before boarding taxis at Mabopane taxi rank in Pretoria. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP

Sign up for Financial Mail’s daily coronavirus newsletter

Stay up to date with crucial updates every weekday
News & Fox
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Lockdown day 40: Pictures of the day
News & Fox
2.
Read the full May 7 edition of Financial Mail
News & Fox
3.
Varsities gain ground
News & Fox
4.
A bad week for Gareth Cliff
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
5.
Restaurant industry on its knees
News & Fox

Related Articles

PETER BRUCE: Three’s company, but then along came Covid-19

Opinion / Bruce's List

Lockdown has passed its due date, says Wits vaccinology professor

Features

RAZINA MUNSHI: The ‘prevention paradox’

Opinion

MZUKISI QOBO: Wanted: enlightened global leaders

Features / Cover Story

DELPHINE GOVENDER: The future isn’t what it used to be

Features / Cover Story

MARY CORRIGALL: The bigger picture

Features / Cover Story

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Breaking new ground in global agriculture post-Covid

Features / Cover Story

ANET AHERN: Surviving a world on fire

Features / Cover Story

ROZE PHILLIP: A new world of work

Features / Cover Story

ADRIAN GORE: Making sense of a pandemic

Features / Cover Story

CHIRIS ROPER: Taking a different view

Features / Cover Story

ROB ROSE: Now for municipalities to cut rates

Opinion

What we don’t know about SA’s Covid-19 response

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.