Register for the MOST Awards Quiz Night

Grab that last bottle, the one right at the back of your cupboard from 19 #whoevenknows and flex your brain power with the MOST Awards Quiz Night!

Join our MOST Awards host, Jason Goliath, along with quizmasters Brad Aigner, Glenda Nevill and our legends Fahmeeda Cassim-Surtee, Gordon Muller and Greg Maloka as they keep you entertained while challenging your knowledge on all things media and MOST Awards-related.

Date: Wednesday, May 13 2020

Time: 8pm

Muster up the troops, create an awesome team name and beat your Wednesday blues by tuning in.



