News & Fox

Register for the MOST Awards Quiz Night

Challenge your knowledge on all things media on Wednesday, May 13 at 8pm

12 May 2020 - 07:41
Picture: PEXELS
Picture: PEXELS

Grab that last bottle, the one right at the back of your cupboard from 19 #whoevenknows and flex your brain power with the MOST Awards Quiz Night!

Join our MOST Awards host, Jason Goliath, along with quizmasters Brad Aigner, Glenda Nevill and our legends Fahmeeda Cassim-Surtee, Gordon Muller and Greg Maloka as they keep you entertained while challenging your knowledge on all things media and MOST Awards-related.

Date: Wednesday, May 13 2020
Time: 8pm

Muster up the troops, create an awesome team name and beat your Wednesday blues by tuning in.

Click here to register online here >>>

Most read

1.
Lockdown day 40: Pictures of the day
News & Fox
2.
Lockdown day 46: Latest Covid-19 numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
3.
Read the full May 7 edition of Financial Mail
News & Fox
4.
Lockdown day 46: Pictures of the day
News & Fox
5.
SA schools make FT rankings
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.