Lockdown day 46: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 46 of the level 4 national lockdown

12 May 2020 - 06:00
A driver wearing a face mask as prescribed by lockdown level 4 regulations waits for customers inside his taxi stationed at the Yeoville Market in Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
Vendors tend to vegetables for sale at the Yeoville Market in Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
Vegetables for sale are displayed on a car at the Yeoville Market in Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
A man wears a face mask as prescribed by the lockdown level 4 regulations in the empty Yeoville Market. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
Passengers wearing face masks wait inside a taxi at the Baragwanath taxi rank in Soweto. Picture: KAREL PRINSLOO / AFP
A mother and daughter look for the correct taxi to depart at the Baragwanath taxi rank in Soweto. Picture: KAREL PRINSLOO / AFP
A taxi usher wearing a face mask look for customers at the Baragwanath taxi rank in Soweto. Picture: KAREL PRINSLOO / AFP
Passengers wearing face masks are seen at the Baragwanath taxi rank in Soweto. Picture: KAREL PRINSLOO / AFP
Passengers wearing face masks wait inside a taxi to depart at the Baragwanath taxi rank in Soweto. Picture: KAREL PRINSLOO / AFP
Passengers sit inside a taxi as they wait for it to fill up at the Baragwanath taxi rank in Soweto. Picture: KAREL PRINSLOO / AFP
A taxi usher sanitises a woman's hands before she is allowed to board the taxi at the Baragwanath taxi rank in Soweto. Picture: KAREL PRINSLOO / AFP
Taxi ushers grab a woman's hands as they order her to sanitise her hands before she is allowed to board the taxi, at the Baragwanath taxi rank in Soweto. Picture: KAREL PRINSLOO / AFP
A shopper uses a wall-mounted hand sanitizer dispenser before shopping inside a Pick n Pay store. Picture: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
A sign advising shoppers to wear protective face masks stands on display inside a Pick n Pay store. Picture: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
