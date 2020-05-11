News & Fox

SA schools make FT rankings

Gibs has moved up in one category and fallen in another, while the GSB has slipped and Duke and Skema, which both have campuses in SA, are also on the list of the world’s top business schools

11 May 2020 - 15:00 David Furlonger
The Gordon Institute of Business Science. Picture: ROBBIE TSHABALALA/FINANCIAL MAIL
The Gordon Institute of Business Science. Picture: ROBBIE TSHABALALA/FINANCIAL MAIL

Joburg-based Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) and the University of Cape Town’s Graduate School of Business (GSB) have both made it into the latest international executive education rankings of the London Financial Times (FT).

Gibs, part of the University of Pretoria, appears on both the open and customised programme charts. It is ranked 32nd for open programmes, up from 38th in 2019, and 60th for customised education, down from 45th. The GSB is rated 56th for customised executive education, down from 51st.

Customised programmes are tailor-made for the training needs of individual corporate clients. Open programmes, usually subject-specific, accept students from more than one company.

Duke Corporate Education, the US-based group whose international campuses include one in Joburg, is ranked fourth for customised executive education, having previously been second. Skema Business School, the French institution with a campus in Stellenbosch, is 43rd on the same chart, up from 61st.

Rankings are based on input from schools and clients. Criteria include strategic value and functionality of programmes, relevance, business growth, overseas programmes, international activity and partnerships, and the diversity of students and faculties.

GSB executive education director Kumeshnee West says: "We spend a lot of time working closely with clients before, during and after programmes to understand what’s working and what’s perhaps not working as well. This gives us insight very quickly into how to pivot, adapt and update materials and learning methodologies as clients’ business needs shift, and as the programmes unfold."

Spain’s IESE Business School tops the FT’s customised executive education ranking for the sixth year in a row. It is followed by two French schools, HEC and Essec, then Duke Corporate Education and Italy’s SDA Bocconi School of Management.

The open ranking is led by Switzerland’s IMD Business School, followed by Oxford University’s Saïd Business School in the UK. Then comes France’s Insead, ahead of two US schools, the University of Michigan’s Ross and the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

SA business schools crack FT rankings

The University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business Science ranks among the leading 50 schools worldwide in both customised and open executive ...
Features
11 months ago

