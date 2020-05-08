News & Fox

Lockdown day 42: Pictures of the day

A selection of the best pictures from day 42 of the level 4 national lockdown

08 May 2020 - 06:00
An informal vendor prepares food for a client at the Germiston Taxi Rank. Picture: Luca Sola / AFP
An informal vendor walks between taxis at the Germiston Taxi Rank, near Johannesburg. Picture: Luca Sola / AFP
Scientology volunteer ministers distribute Covid-19 coronavirus information leaflets to taxi drivers at the Bree taxi rank in Newtown, Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
A couple jogs past cooling towers of the defunct Orlando power station in Soweto. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A policeman talks to people in Sunnyside, Pretoria during a joint patrol with the SANDF. Picture: Christiaan Kotze / AFP
A woman's bag is searched in Sunnyside, Pretoria. Picture: Christiaan Kotze / AFP
A soldier stands outside a shop in Sunnyside, Pretoria. Picture: Christiaan Kotze / AFP
A policeman leads a man to the back of a police vehicle in Sunnyside, Pretoria. Picture: Christiaan Kotze / AFP
A woman looks on in Sunnyside, Pretoria, during a joint patrol of the SANDF, the SAPS and the Tshwane Metro Police Department to enforce level 4 lockdown regulations. Picture: Christiaan Kotze / AFP
A policeman searches a woman's bag in Sunnyside, Pretoria. Picture: Christiaan Kotze / AFP
A soldier walks past a shop in Sunnyside, Pretoria. Picture: Christiaan Kotze / AFP
Police officers search men outside a Shoprite store in Sunnyside, Pretoria. Picture: Christiaan Kotze / AFP
SANDF soldiers climb into an armoured personnel carrier in Sunnyside, Pretoria. Picture: Christiaan Kotze / AFP
A volunteer sanitises the hands of people queueing at the Germiston Taxi Rank. Picture: Luca Sola / AFP
Commuters adhere to physical distancing measures while queueing at the Germiston Taxi Rank. Picture: Luca Sola / AFP
Learners observe social distancing markers as they queue at a school feeding scheme in Gugulethu,Cape Town. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
