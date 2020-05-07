News & Fox

Lockdown day 41: Pictures of the day

Men line up at a food distribution in the Kwa Mai Mai area of the Johannesburg CBD

07 May 2020 - 06:00
Men line up at a food distribution in the Kwa Mai Mai area of the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
Men line up at a food distribution in the Kwa Mai Mai area of the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
Men run to line up at a food distribution in the Kwa Mai Mai area of the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
Men run to line up at a food distribution in the Kwa Mai Mai area of the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
A man scoops with his bare hands some rice that fell from food parcels handed out at a food distribution at the Kwa Mai Mai area of the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
A man scoops with his bare hands some rice that fell from food parcels handed out at a food distribution at the Kwa Mai Mai area of the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
A man sits at the entrance of a building to eat his dinner received at a food distribution in the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
A man sits at the entrance of a building to eat his dinner received at a food distribution in the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
A woman observes from her window as men line up at a food distribution in the Kwa Mai Mai area of the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
A woman observes from her window as men line up at a food distribution in the Kwa Mai Mai area of the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
This aerial view shows residents observing from a roof top a food distribution in the Kwa Mai Mai area of the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
This aerial view shows residents observing from a roof top a food distribution in the Kwa Mai Mai area of the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
This aerial view shows residents observing from a roof top of a food distribution in the Kwa Mai Mai area of the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
This aerial view shows residents observing from a roof top of a food distribution in the Kwa Mai Mai area of the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP

