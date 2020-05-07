Learning to lead in a post-Covid world

The University of Cape Town’s Graduate School of Business (GSB) is to launch a master’s degree in international management (MIM) after becoming the first business school in Sub-Saharan Africa to join the Global Alliance in Management Education.

Registrations for the one-year programme, which will start in September, open this month.

Programme director Beverly Shrand says future leaders must learn to manage in a disrupted post-Covid world. She says: "Covid-19 has revealed the fragility of our globalised society. Business schools and students are having to grapple with the reality that the world has changed forever.

"We need to be prepared for bigger, more frequent global disruptions in the future, because they are going to keep on happening.

"More important used to be called the Community of European Management Schools & International Companies and still identifies itself by the Cems acronym. Its members are 32 business schools, 72 multinational companies and seven non-governmental organisations that prioritise the development of international business leaders.

Students taking the Cems MIM degree course through the GSB will have to spend part of their year studying abroad at another Cems school. They will also have to complete a consulting project and an international internship.