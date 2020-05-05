News & Fox

Lockdown day 39: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 39 of the national lockdown

05 May 2020 - 06:00
Members of the Tshwane Special Infection Unit on Covid-19 after completing a demonstration exercise at the Hatfield Emergency Station in Pretoria. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP
Members of the Tshwane Special Infection Unit wear personal protective equipment inside the donning and doffing room during their demonstration exercise at the Hatfield Emergency Station in Pretoria. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP
A member of the Tshwane Special Infection Unit on Covid-19 sprays the Infectious Unit Ambulance with disinfectant during their demonstration exercise at the Hatfield Emergency Station in Pretoria. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP
Members of the Tshwane Special Infection Unit wear personal protective equipment inside the donning and doffing room during their demonstration exercise at the Hatfield Emergency Station in Pretoria. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP
Beneficiaries walk away with food parcels at the Kwa Mai Mai area of the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
Members of the Tshwane Special Infection Unit use a mannequin as they push the isolation chamber equipped with a negative pressure filtration system inside the Infectious Unit Ambulance. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP
Members of the Tshwane Special Infection Unit use a mannequin inside the isolation chamber equipped with a negative pressure filtration system during their demonstration exercise at the Hatfield Emergency Station in Pretoria. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP
Members of the Tshwane Special Infection Unit on Covid-19 wearing personal protective equipment secure a mannequin on a scoop stretcher during their demonstration exercise at the Hatfield Emergency Station in Pretoria. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP
A man cycles while other people run at the Sea Point Promenade in Cape Town. Picture: PIETER BAUERMEISTER / AFP
Men queue at a food distribution stand at the Kwa Mai Mai area of the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
A man takes a break while exercising at the Sea Point Promenade in Cape Town. Picture: PIETER BAUERMEISTER / AFP
Members of the Tshwane Special Infection Unit use a mannequin inside the isolation chamber equipped with a negative pressure filtration system during their demonstration exercise at the Hatfield Emergency Station in Pretoria. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP
People exercise at the Sea Point Promenade in Cape Town. Picture: PIETER BAUERMEISTER / AFP
A young man receives a food parcel as others queue at a food distribution stand at the Kwa Mai Mai area of the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
A man cycles at the Sea Point Promenade in Cape Town. Picture: PIETER BAUERMEISTER / AFP
Homeless people tend to their belongings as people walk on the Sea Point Promenade in Cape Town. Picture: PIETER BAUERMEISTER / AFP
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.