Lockdown day 39: Pictures of the day

Members of the Tshwane Special Infection Unit wear personal protective equipment inside the donning and doffing room during their demonstration exercise at the Hatfield Emergency Station in Pretoria. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP
A member of the Tshwane Special Infection Unit on Covid-19 sprays the Infectious Unit Ambulance with disinfectant during their demonstration exercise at the Hatfield Emergency Station in Pretoria. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP
Members of the Tshwane Special Infection Unit wear personal protective equipment inside the donning and doffing room during their demonstration exercise at the Hatfield Emergency Station in Pretoria. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP
Beneficiaries walk away with food parcels at the Kwa Mai Mai area of the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
Members of the Tshwane Special Infection Unit use a mannequin as they push the isolation chamber equipped with a negative pressure filtration system inside the Infectious Unit Ambulance. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP
Members of the Tshwane Special Infection Unit use a mannequin inside the isolation chamber equipped with a negative pressure filtration system during their demonstration exercise at the Hatfield Emergency Station in Pretoria. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP
Members of the Tshwane Special Infection Unit on Covid-19 wearing personal protective equipment secure a mannequin on a scoop stretcher during their demonstration exercise at the Hatfield Emergency Station in Pretoria. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP
A man cycles while other people run at the Sea Point Promenade in Cape Town. Picture: PIETER BAUERMEISTER / AFP
Men queue at a food distribution stand at the Kwa Mai Mai area of the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
A man takes a break while exercising at the Sea Point Promenade in Cape Town. Picture: PIETER BAUERMEISTER / AFP
Members of the Tshwane Special Infection Unit use a mannequin inside the isolation chamber equipped with a negative pressure filtration system during their demonstration exercise at the Hatfield Emergency Station in Pretoria. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP
People exercise at the Sea Point Promenade in Cape Town. Picture: PIETER BAUERMEISTER / AFP
A young man receives a food parcel as others queue at a food distribution stand at the Kwa Mai Mai area of the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
A man cycles at the Sea Point Promenade in Cape Town. Picture: PIETER BAUERMEISTER / AFP
Homeless people tend to their belongings as people walk on the Sea Point Promenade in Cape Town. Picture: PIETER BAUERMEISTER / AFP