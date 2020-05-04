News & Fox

Lockdown day 38: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from the long weekend

04 May 2020 - 06:00
Residents of Alexandra in Johannesburg wait in long queues in a rush to do month end shopping. Picture: Thulani Mbele
Residents offer their services portering food parcels for a small fee in Olievenhoutbosch in Centurion, north of Johannesburg. Picture: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
A SANDF soldier confronts a woman not wearing a face mask in Hillbrow, Picture: Michele Spatari / AFP
A woman reacts in pain after being sprayed with pepper spray by a member of police for not wearing a face mask in public. Picture: Michele Spatari / AFP
A Johannesburg Metro Police Department officer searches a motorist for alcohol and cigarettes in the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
A homeless man carries few of his belongings as he walks in a deserted street in the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
Reward Ndlovo, 21, a boxer, trains in the streets of Hillbrow, Johannesburg, after five weeks of level 5 restrictions were eased. Picture: Michele Spatari / AFP
A SANDF soldier confronts a man not wearing a face mask inside a Shoprite store in Hillbrow, Johannesburg. Picture: Michele Spatari / AFP
A SANDF soldier confronts a man not wearing a face mask outside a supermarket in Hillbrow, Johannesburg. Picture: Michele Spatari / AFP
An attendant wearing a face mask directs customers queuing outside the iStore shop in Sandton, Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
