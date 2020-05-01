Lockdown day 35: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 35 of the level 5 national lockdown
01 May 2020 - 06:00
An aerial view of plastic bags, glass bottles and other waste materials at the entrance of the Booysens informal settlement in the Turffontein area of Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
An aerial view of glass bottles and other waste materials at the entrance of the Booysens informal settlement in the Turffontein area of Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
Residents of the Booysens informal settlement in Turffontein receive food parcels. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
A woman carrying a bucket looks on as members of the police and SANDF patrol in Alexandra, Johannesburg. Picture: Michele Spatari / AFP
A boy runs away during a patrol by the police and SANDF in Alexandra, Johannesburg. Picture: Michele Spatari / AFP
President Cyril Ramaphosa tries on Personal Protective Equipment donated to healthcare workers at the Takealot warehouse in Kempton Park, Johannesburg. The equipment will be shipped to places throughout the country. Picture: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
President Cyril Ramaphosa receives Personal Protective Equipment donated to healthcare workers at the Takealot warehouse in Kempton Park, Johannesburg. Picture: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
President Cyril Ramaphosa receives Personal Protective Equipment donated to healthcare workers at the Takealot warehouse in Kempton Park, Johannesburg. Picture: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times