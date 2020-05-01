News & Fox

Lockdown day 35: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 35 of the level 5 national lockdown

01 May 2020 - 06:00
An aerial view of plastic bags, glass bottles and other waste materials at the entrance of the Booysens informal settlement in the Turffontein area of Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
An aerial view of plastic bags, glass bottles and other waste materials at the entrance of the Booysens informal settlement in the Turffontein area of Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
An aerial view of glass bottles and other waste materials at the entrance of the Booysens informal settlement in the Turffontein area of Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
An aerial view of glass bottles and other waste materials at the entrance of the Booysens informal settlement in the Turffontein area of Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
Residents of the Booysens informal settlement in Turffontein receive food parcels. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
Residents of the Booysens informal settlement in Turffontein receive food parcels. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
A woman carrying a bucket looks on as members of the police and SANDF patrol in Alexandra, Johannesburg. Picture: Michele Spatari / AFP
A woman carrying a bucket looks on as members of the police and SANDF patrol in Alexandra, Johannesburg. Picture: Michele Spatari / AFP
A boy runs away during a patrol by the police and SANDF in Alexandra, Johannesburg. Picture: Michele Spatari / AFP
A boy runs away during a patrol by the police and SANDF in Alexandra, Johannesburg. Picture: Michele Spatari / AFP
President Cyril Ramaphosa tries on Personal Protective Equipment donated to healthcare workers at the Takealot warehouse in Kempton Park, Johannesburg. The equipment will be shipped to places throughout the country. Picture: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
President Cyril Ramaphosa tries on Personal Protective Equipment donated to healthcare workers at the Takealot warehouse in Kempton Park, Johannesburg. The equipment will be shipped to places throughout the country. Picture: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
President Cyril Ramaphosa receives Personal Protective Equipment donated to healthcare workers at the Takealot warehouse in Kempton Park, Johannesburg. Picture: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
President Cyril Ramaphosa receives Personal Protective Equipment donated to healthcare workers at the Takealot warehouse in Kempton Park, Johannesburg. Picture: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
President Cyril Ramaphosa receives Personal Protective Equipment donated to healthcare workers at the Takealot warehouse in Kempton Park, Johannesburg. Picture: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
President Cyril Ramaphosa receives Personal Protective Equipment donated to healthcare workers at the Takealot warehouse in Kempton Park, Johannesburg. Picture: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Read the full April 30 edition of Financial Mail

We're back in stores – or subscribe now and read the full magazine digitally
News & Fox
23 hours ago

Most read

1.
Edcon, with R2bn in sales lost, files for ...
News & Fox
2.
Read the full April 30 edition of Financial Mail
News & Fox
3.
Huawei remains SA’s preferred 5G supplier
News & Fox / Digital
4.
Lockdown day 35: Pictures of the day
News & Fox
5.
Lockdown day 35: Latest Covid-19 numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Related Articles

The real cost of SA’s R500bn bailout

Features / Cover Story

EDITORIAL: And now, it’s all about the economy

Opinion / Editorials

JUSTICE MALALA: Four wartime lessons for Ramaphosa

Opinion

ROB ROSE: Casualties of the Covid-19 crisis

Opinion / Editor's Note

EDITORIAL: Border control: SA’s biggest foreign-policy failure since democracy

Opinion / Editorials

Lockdown exit: what’s at stake

Features / Cover Story

Is this the best time to buy a house?

Features

Iron fist: the SANDF and the killing of Collins Khosa

Features / Cover Story

SA business industry on its knees

Features / Cover Story

GIULIETTA TALEVI: Covid’s moments of madness

Opinion

A good week for Zweli Mkhize

News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.