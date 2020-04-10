News & Fox

Lockdown day 14: Pictures of the day

Most residents of the Bekezela informal settlement are unemployed so they rely on food donations to feed their families during the 21-day national lockdown

10 April 2020 - 06:00

Lockdown is working as infection rate slows, Cyril Ramaphosa assures SA

The president extended SA’s lockdown by a further two weeks to the end of April, saying it was too risky to lift the lockdown now
9 hours ago

ROB ROSE: Can our economy survive an extended lockdown?

The Paternoster Group reckons that SA’s lockdown will probably be extended. But sooner or later, we’ll have to find a compromise
1 day ago

Testing SA: How it will flatten the curve

As countries toil with the best method of defeating an invisible enemy, World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom has a simple ...
2 days ago

