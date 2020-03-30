How to read the Financial Mail e-edition during the lockdown
Financial Mail subscribers can page through the magazine online
During SA's coronavirus lockdown, we may not be able to print and distribute the Financial Mail print magazine every Thursday as usual.
However, our subscribers can still get the full magazine online.
The e-edition is an exact digital replica of the Financial Mail print edition, delivered via a service called PressReader. You can page through the newspaper online, via your internet browser or by using our e-edition app.
Of course, our website is still updated regularly too.
1. First, are you a subscriber? (We have a deal for you.)
The e-edition is available for subscribers only. View our subscription offers here, including a fantastic lockdown deal: pay R60 for 60 days' digital access to BusinessLIVE, e-editions for Business Day and Financial Mail included, no strings attached!
2. Only been a print subscriber until now? Register online.
If you haven't used our website before, click here to register using the same email address we'd have on record for you so we can match your details.
If you are registering with a different email address, contact us at helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or 0860 52 52 00 so we can link your subscription details.
3. Read the e-edition on your desktop or laptop computer.
If you're using our website from your desktop or laptop computer, click on the "E-EDITION" option in the main menu. You'll see a page showing a thumbnail image of the Business Day and Financial Mail covers. Click a cover to open the e-edition.
(If you're not signed in on the website, you'll be asked to do so first – or you can click here to do it. That's how we'll know you're already a subscriber.)
4. Read via the Financial Mail E-Edition app on your mobile device.
On your smartphone or tablet, you can download the Financial Mail E-Edition app.
TIP: Please register on our website first, if you haven't done so, for ease of use via the e-edition app.