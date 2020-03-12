Amcu squaring up for a battle
Labour registrar has Amcu in its sights over alleged irregularities in its finances and questions over the employment of its leader
12 March 2020 - 05:00
The Association of Mineworkers & Construction Union (Amcu) is under threat of deregistration, this time over alleged irregularities in its finances and the legitimacy of key office bearers, including its president, Joseph Mathunjwa.
Amcu, a key mining sector player with about 200,000 members, is the latest union to come under fire from the office of the labour registrar in recent years.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now