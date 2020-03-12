News & Fox Amcu squaring up for a battle Labour registrar has Amcu in its sights over alleged irregularities in its finances and questions over the employment of its leader BL PREMIUM

The Association of Mineworkers & Construction Union (Amcu) is under threat of deregistration, this time over alleged irregularities in its finances and the legitimacy of key office bearers, including its president, Joseph Mathunjwa.

Amcu, a key mining sector player with about 200,000 members, is the latest union to come under fire from the office of the labour registrar in recent years.