DA leadership: Race to the finish

Election season has begun in SA’s official opposition, the DA.

While the Democratic Party in the US fights it out for delegates in the various primaries to take on Donald Trump, the DA’s hopefuls have only entered the launch stage of their campaigns for the leadership of a party that clings to the hope that it is a national government in waiting.

The DA leadership stakes are as significant to SA as the Democrats’ battle is for the US: both parties need to sort themselves out before critical elections. The ANC remains a behemoth which the DA hasn’t yet been able to cut down to size, despite the strides it made in the 2016 local government polls, which were promptly reversed at last year’s general election.

On Monday the DA’s third leadership hopeful — Gauteng provincial leader John Moodey — launched his campaign in Joburg, with the slogan "a workable alternative".