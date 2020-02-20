PROFILE: New Land Bank CEO Ayanda Kanana is about business
The CA and farmer tasked with stabilising the state-owned lender has an impressive track record and the passion to match
20 February 2020 - 05:00
It would be trite to go into the lofty praises which have been sung about the Land Bank’s new CEO, Ayanda Kanana, over the course of his career.
Kanana is now 38 and his CV is impressive, even without adding his latest appointment to the list. He is at present the CEO of the Joburg Market which, under his watch, increased its turnover by R1.1bn over the past two years. He is also chair of the audit committee of the East London industrial development zone.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now