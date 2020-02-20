News & Fox PROFILE: New Land Bank CEO Ayanda Kanana is about business The CA and farmer tasked with stabilising the state-owned lender has an impressive track record and the passion to match BL PREMIUM

It would be trite to go into the lofty praises which have been sung about the Land Bank’s new CEO, Ayanda Kanana, over the course of his career.

Kanana is now 38 and his CV is impressive, even without adding his latest appointment to the list. He is at present the CEO of the Joburg Market which, under his watch, increased its turnover by R1.1bn over the past two years. He is also chair of the audit committee of the East London industrial development zone.