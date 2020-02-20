News & Fox Mkhwebane faces mutiny from within Workers in Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s office will this week join calls made by senior provincial officials for her removal BL PREMIUM

Labour, under the banner of the Public Servants Association (PSA), is preparing evidence to back allegations of mismanagement in public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s key chapter 9 institution.

The PSA is set to meet its members in her office this week to lay out evidence, which will form part of its submission against Mkhwebane to parliament’s inquiry into her fitness to hold office.