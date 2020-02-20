Mkhwebane faces mutiny from within
Workers in Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s office will this week join calls made by senior provincial officials for her removal
20 February 2020 - 05:00
Labour, under the banner of the Public Servants Association (PSA), is preparing evidence to back allegations of mismanagement in public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s key chapter 9 institution.
The PSA is set to meet its members in her office this week to lay out evidence, which will form part of its submission against Mkhwebane to parliament’s inquiry into her fitness to hold office.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now