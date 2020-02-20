EXCLUSIVE: No Mo: Shaik bows out
The furore over his appointment as a ministerial adviser pushes Mo Shaik to resign from the position
20 February 2020 - 05:00
Former head of intelligence Mo Shaik has resigned as a special adviser to human settlements minister Lindiwe Sisulu.
In a letter seen by the FM, Sisulu has informed public service & administration minister Senzo Mchunu that Shaik resigned from the post and that she will be appointing another adviser in his place.
