Spaza shops: access to capital opens doors for entrepreneurs

Spaza shop owner Ntombizonke Mkhize has a dream. Since securing a small loan last year, she has been able to buy new stock, hire two new employees and even open a new shop.

Speaking outside her spaza, Sisters Tuck Shop in the KwaZulu-Natal township of KwaMashu, Mkhize says the funding has helped her.

"I also sell 10kg maize meal now, I’ll soon have my own supermarket — that’s my dream," she says. For now, she is happy to be able to provide for herself, her son and their extended family.

Mkhize is part of a network of spaza shop owners benefiting from a special tranche of funding, to help them expand their businesses.

The lowly spaza shop is an oft-forgotten part of SA’s retail supply chain. These informal convenience shops, the mom and pop stores where many South Africans stop for at least their daily milk and bread, operate across the country.

They are a critical part of the burgeoning township economy which is quickly turning into a battleground for market share: spaza owners can’t compete on price or product selection with large retail chains and supermarkets.

Spaza shops also battle to get loans — and this is where businessman Ketso Gordhan comes in.

He is the head of the SA SME Fund, a vehicle that is dishing out money to small businesses.

The fund has over 50 corporate shareholders who together contributed R900m, and three public sector investors — the Public Investment Corp, the Unemployment Insurance Fund and the Compensation Fund, which have collectively committed R500m.

Gordhan says 10 months after its launch the fund has disbursed R1.2bn of the R1.4bn that it was entrusted with. The money was shared among its 11 subsidiary funds, which were already in existence at the initiation of this umbrella fund.

This week the SA SME Fund announced its investment in A2Pay, a fintech fund manager that focuses its attention on expanding the financial inclusion of spaza shops.