LIVE BLOG: State of the nation 2020

She suspends the sitting. The bells will be rang when the House will resume the sitting.

It is an hour since the President was meant to begin his address. Delays from the EFF continue. Ramaphosa is on the podium. The EFF are up, their microphones have been turned off. They are shouting at the Speaker. Modise suspends proceedings.

Shivambu rises again on a point of order. He is not recognised. Now Malema is up. Tsenoli says please sit down.

Modise asks the MP, Primrose Sonti to leave Malema keeps going. It doesn't matter how irritating we are, you have to point to a rule and say in terms of this rule you will no longer recognise us," he says.

Mazzone rises on the joint rules dealing with points of order which are irrelevant and repetitive. She asks the Speaker once again to protect the rights of the majority in the House and allow the President to address the House.

Speaker of the NCOP Tsenoli says taking points of orders is not getting us anywhere. Pleads one more time for the President to proceed with his Sona.

Buthelezi is on his feet. He asks "is it right that a minority can impose their will on the majority". "The majority of us want to listen to the President." Members of the House have the right to freedom of speech. But that freedom is not unlimited... no member can impose their will on the rest of us," Modise says. An EFF member again interrupts.

ANC MP Naledi Pandor says you have ruled correctly. "Should there be any further interruption, members must be asked to leave the House." Malema says violence was threatened. Call the individual concerned and ask that member to withdraw. Modise says she did not hear anyone make any threats. EFF MP's up again.. Modise says take your seat or leave... "If you stand, you are prepared to leave... please walkout or we shall assist you."

As Ramaphosa begins, the EFF disrupts again. Calls on Modise to rule on ANC proposal to have those who disrupt proceedings removed.

The EFF persists. Asks that a proposal for the House to be suspended and chief whips to meet. Modise is unmoved. She has already ruled against that proposal. "The House will not be suspended."

"What you are doing is a disruption... when you disrespect what we say... when you take away the rights of other members, that constitutes a disruption... we are not taking any further points of order," she says. Another EFF MP is up. Modise says to leave the House. More EFF MP's jumping up. Modise orders them to sit down. "You cannot come here and take away the rights of the rest of us," Modise says. "Take your seats."

Malema says Modise cannot call his party's input a "disruption" Modise calls on Malema to take his seat.

Modise says, "Honorable members you don't have any interest in the business of the House today," referring to the EFF. She refers to the ANC's input. Modise says those who don't want to be here should leave. She calls for any member who wants to disrupt to leave in peace.

The ANC now proposes that those not willing to listen to the President's address should leave. Calls on the Speaker to protect the rights of those who want to hear the President speak.

Modise recognises another ANC MP — he says once a ruling is made by the presiding officer, that ruling is final. The IFP now calls for the sitting to continue and for those who don't want to be here to leave — he is referring to the EFF.

ANC MP tells the EFF "let's take this outside".

EFF MP Hlophe asks that the House be adjourned so that "Ramaphosa can fire 'Jamnadas'".

Modise says you addressed us on a point of the Constitution. Modise says you want to raise the issue of a minister in this House. Not a joint sitting. The joint sitting is not the place to address how a president appoints and removes minister, she says. Modise is firm: "Can we please proceed with the business of the day."

The EFF asks for the Speaker to rule on their request for Gordhan's removalNdlozi says Pravin Gordhan misled you. "Please fire Pravin Gordhan".

Mazzone is up on a point of order: "I request that me and party be allowed to hear the Sona address."

Malema agrees. Modise again reiterates that she has ruled on the matter and does not know what the House would be voting on. Shivambu is up. He says let us vote on whether De Klerk can stay or not. Modise now refers to the rules. "I made a ruling on that matter, that matter is closed."

MP Corne Mulder is now on his feet. He points out that De Klerk was a deputy president of SA after the 1994 election -- calls for the House to proceed with its business.

IFP MP Mangosuthu Buthelezi says let all parties have a say on the matter.

Speaker Thandi Modise rules against his point of order. Former president De Klerk stays. "That submission, that point of order is not sustained."

Malema is up again, Modise orders him to take his seat. Malema is supported by his deputy Floyd Shivambu and EFF MP Veronica Mente. Modise says De Klerk's presence is proper... and therefore delaying the business of the House on this matter will not help us.

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi refers to comments by De Klerk last week when he said that Apartheid was not a crime against humanity. Ndlozi says this was not in the past but last week. Modise stands firm. She says she will not be moved.

