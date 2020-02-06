News & Fox

HIV trial’s failure a disheartening defeat

An SA test to probe the effectiveness of an experimental vaccine is halted after a review finds it offers no protection from the illness

06 February 2020 - 05:00 Katharine Child
Picture: 123RF/dolgachov
Picture: 123RF/dolgachov

To beat HIV the world will need a vaccine, expert after expert said after the announcement that a $104m HIV vaccine trial, the closest the medical fraternity has come to an actual drug, had failed.

Scientists this week halted the SA trial that was testing the vaccine after a review found it to be ineffective.

"I was catatonic," trial head Glenda Gray told a journalist, describing the moment she learnt the trial she had been running in SA had to be stopped.

The Boksburg-born doctor, mother and former HIV activist has spent the past few years working late into the nights (because of working hours in a US time zone) with fellow trial head US scientist Larry Corey, while residing in Cape Town, where she is president of the SA Medical Research Council.

The vaccine used in the SA trial, named HVTN 702, had reduced infections by a third in what is called the Thai trial, which was run by the US military between 2003 and 2006. Gray tells the FM that in the Thai trial the vaccine activated specific T-cells in the immune system. It was decided to boost the vaccine to further stimulate the same immune response that had been effective against HIV in some Thai people. Over 18 months, local participants got six vaccines, including extra immune boosters.

The data safety and monitoring board that checks trial data found last month that of the 2,694 South Africans who got the vaccine, 129 were infected with HIV, and of the 2,689 participants who received the placebo, 123 were.

It would have been less disappointing if the vaccine offered some protection instead of none, says the US National Institutes of Health’s Dr Anthony Fauci.

Preliminary trials show the vaccine activated the immune system to fight HIV.

However, but this didn’t prevent the disease.

Gray says the immune response may have been too weak to cope with the multiple exposures South Africans face — 14 times more than HIV exposures in Thailand.

Additionally, the HI virus mutates and replicates fast and has an outer surface called an envelope that is "impenetrable", making it impossible for the immune system to kill it, she says.

How HIV/Aids treatment has saved lives

1m people died of HIV/Aids-related illnesses in 2016 and 1.2m deaths were averted as a result of antiretroviral therapy
News & Fox
1 month ago

Most read

1.
ENTREPRENEUR: Theo Baloyi, founder of Bathu Shoes
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
2.
A bad week for Zindzi Mandela
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
3.
Cape Town wins global MBA crown
News & Fox
4.
Efora Energy: show us the money
News & Fox
5.
Tongaat AGM: why so discreet?
News & Fox

Related Articles

The how, why, where and what of the coronavirus

World

Quackery, fake remedies, HIV drugs and the coronavirus

World

Diabetes rates soar in SA

National / Health

Celebrities disclosing their HIV status is a salve to stigma

World

HIV treatment in SA has increased 10-fold in past decade

National

Study challenges the idea of region-specific HIV vaccines

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.