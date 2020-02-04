SA a laboratory for gender study

A British-based Nigerian academic wants to use an SA business school to launch an academic study on whether women lose out on opportunities when economies make the transition from informal to formal.

Prof Rajneesh Narula, of Henley Business School at the University of Reading, is interested in the transition from one economy to the other. The informal sector is unregulated and cash-based, and consists of unregistered small businesses, including subsistence farmers, corner shops and piece-workers.

Narula says all governments want to formalise the informal sector so that it can be regulated through registration and made to pay tax, but also to get smaller businesses to grow and employ more people through access to banking and loans.SA informal economy expert GG Alcock estimates SA’s informal economy could be as large as R200bn from spaza shops alone, while traditional medicine could account for as much as 6% of national health spend.

Narula’s research elsewhere shows that women often lose out when informal sectors are formalised.