News & Fox SAA: the vampire that nothing can kill Indecision over airline’s future created ‘huge uncertainty’, contributing to its financial crisis, parliament hears BL PREMIUM

As the government scrambles in a last-ditch attempt to save SAA, it has emerged that the national carrier’s financial losses amount to R10.4bn over the past two years.

SAA has revealed in documents provided to parliament that it has not been able to finalise its annual financial statements for the past two years due to fears by its directors that it was not a going concern.